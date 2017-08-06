Agonising defeat for Tipperary hurlers in All-Ireland semi-final

Galway 0-22 Tipperary 1-18

Tipperary's season started at Croke Park in the National Hurling League last February and it came to an abrupt end at the same venue on Sunday when they lost out to Galway by a point in an exciting All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

This was the third year in-a-row that the counties met at this stage of the championship and all three games have been decided by a single point.

A replay looked to be on the cards when a tremendous free by Tipp's Brendan Maher from near the halfway line two minutes into additional time levelled the scores for the thirteenth time.

But there was to be a sting in the tail when Joe Canning struck the winning point shortly afterwards.

Tipp had a late chance to force a draw but John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer shot wide from a difficult angle and Galway held on to book their place in the final, where they'll meet either Cork or Waterford.

Tipp were on course to reach their seventh final in the last nine years when they led by a point,1-10 to 0-12 at half time.

The goal was scored by John McGrath in the 23rd minute when he dispossessed Adrian Tuohy and sent a ground shot to the net after a miscued effort by Seamus Callanan had caused confusion in the Galway rearguard.

Callanan might have had a goal himself three minutes later but he shot straight at Galway goalie Colm Callanan when clean through.

The game ebbed and flowed in the second half and each team had chances for goals. Tipp's Noel McGrath shot a shot saved by Colm Callanan while Galway's Conor Cooney drove a shot wide from a great chance,and Joe Canning did likewise when he was picked out by Jonathan Glynn.

It was score for score until the very end but Tipp never found enough freedom in attack to hurt their opponents.

Despite great performances by captain Padraic Maher, Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack, were forced to play second fiddle to a Galway team who just about deserved to hang on in a game watched by a huge attendance of 68,184

Tipperary - Darren Gleeson, Donagh Maher, James Barry, Michael Cahill, Seamus Kennedy (0-1), Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher (captain 0-2), Brendan Maher (0-3, 2 frees), Michael Breen, Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Noel McGrath (0-2), John O'Dwyer (0-3), Seamus Callanan (0-5, 3 frees), John McGrath (1-1).

Substitutes - Jason Forde (0-1) for Michael Breen (34 minutes), Niall O'Meara for Jason Forde (61 minutes).

Galway - Colm Callanan, Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury, Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerny, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen (0-2), David Burke (captain), Cathal Mannion (0-1), Joe Canning (0-11,6 frees, 1 sideline and 1 '65) Joseph Cooney (0-2, 1 free), Conor Whelan (0-4), Niall Burke, Conor Cooney (0-2).

Substitutes - Jason Flynn for Niall Burke (45 minutes), Jonathan Glynn for Cathal Mannion (53 minutes) and Shane Moloney for Conor Cooney (70 minutes).

Referee - Barry Kelly (Westmeath).