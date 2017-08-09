Tipperary rider wins first main event on opening day at Dublin Horse Show

Tipperary showjumper Greg Broderick got the Dublin Horse Show off to a flying start for Ireland when he won the first main event on opening day.

The former Olympian took the top prize in the Speed Stakes on Zuidam.

It is the first of the big international competitions of the event and the Tipperary rider had almost a second to spare on his nearest rival.

Rio Olympian Broderick and the Paul Carr-owned 13-year-old stallion crossed the line clear in 58.94 seconds, almost a second faster than American runner-up Lillie Keenan with Be Gentle (59.68secs).

Fellow Tipperary riders Denis Lynch and Shane Breen are part of the five man Irish squad for the Aga Khan Cup on Friday with both hoping to make manager Rodrigo Pessoa's final four for the prestigious event.

Ireland will be up against Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Britain and USA in the glamour event.