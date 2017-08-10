Tipperary double at Dublin Horse Show as Shane Breen takes second big prize

Tipperary recorded a wonderful double on the first day of the Dublin Horse Show.

After Olympian Greg Broderick from the Ballypatrick stables took the opening event, Cashel's Shane Breen followed up with a Tipp double.

Riding the nine year old Ipswich van de Wolfsakker, he won the Sport Ireland Classic, a 1.60 jump-off class.

Eighteen combinatons qualified for the jump off against the clock and Breen was last to go and went clear in a winning time.

It was a signficant boost for Breen who is a member of the five man Irish squad for the Aga Khan Trophy with the four man team due to be announced today.

Tipperary town's Denis Lynch is also in contention for a place on the team for the most prestigious prize of the week at the show.