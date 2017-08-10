Tour de Munster makes its way through Tipperary with over 100 cyclists involved

Over 100 cyclists are taking part in the 17th annual Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland and individual beneficiaries, which started in Cork this morning and is passing through Tipperary today.

The Tour will return to Cork to see cyclists finish up the iconic and demanding St. Patrick’s Hill on Sunday, 13th August.

Travelling over 600 km in just four days, the amateur cyclists will make their way through beautiful cities, towns and villages of all six counties of Munster.

Joining them is cycling legend Sean Kelly, who is a huge supporter of the event with this being his 12th year participating in the Tour de Munster.

Tour de Munster cyclists pictured in Cork before the start of the event.

All funds raised from the charity cycle will go directly to the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), now in its 8th year as beneficiary of the cycle and to the individual beneficiaries involved.

This is a new addition to this year’s Tour de Munster and allows cyclists to select their own beneficiary to raise funds and awareness for it.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €2.4 million for its beneficiaries with almost €1.9 million for DSI alone. Paul Sheridan, who established Tour de Munster, could not be prouder of the Tour and its many participants over the last 16 years.