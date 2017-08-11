Tipperary man delighted with triathlon performance in Nottingham

Congratulations to Ruaidhri Devitt of the Tipperary Wheeler's Cycling and Triathlon club and Dundrum AC Running club, who completed the Iron Distance Outlaw Triathlon in Nottingham recently.

The Triathlon consisted of a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and a 42km run.

Ruaidhri had an excellent swim completing the distance in 61 minutes with an average pace of 1:35 per 100M. The cycle took him 5 hours and 44 minutes with an average pace of just over 32km/h and the last leg, a marathon run, took him 4 hour and 13 minutes. Ruaidhri, who is also the Principal of St. Ailbe’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town and former councillor, was delighted with his overall finishing time of 11 hour and 13 minutes. Ruaidhri has competed in several triathlons over the years including five half Ironman events.