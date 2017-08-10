Tipperary GAA fixtures - full programme at County, South and West level
With Tipperary's run in the All Ireland championship coming to an end, attention turns to the club scene and especiall the race for the Dan Breen Cup.
There's a full programme of games this weekend in the County Senior Hurling Championship as well as the Seamus O Riain Cup, with games also in both South and West divisions.
County Fixtures
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 5) Round 3
Annacarty 19:00, Cappawhite V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Paddy Russell
Newport 19:00, Kildangan V Lattin Cullen Gaels
Referee: Noel Cosgrave
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Dolla 17:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Portroe. Referee: Kevin Jordan
Cloughjordan 17:30, Drom-Inch V Ballina. Referee: Phil Ryan
Senior Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 17:30, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Burgess. Referee: John Butler
Monroe 17:30, Killenaule V Mullinahone. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 6) Round 3
Leahy Park Cashel 17:30, Moyle Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Martin Ryan
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Semple Stadium, Thurles 19:00, Upperchurch-Drombane V Borris-Ileigh. Referee: Fergal Horgan
Dolla 19:00, Kildangan V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Philip Kelly
Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Templemore 19:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Nenagh Éire Óg. Referee: Keith Delahunty
Leahy Park Cashel 19:00, Kilruane Mac Donaghs V Carrick Swans. Referee: P J Nolan
Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 2) Round 3
Cloughjordan 19:00 Roscrea V Moneygall. Referee: Michael Murphy
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 1) Round 3
Nenagh 12:00, Newport V Toomevara Referee: Ciaran Timmons
The Ragg 12:00, Roscrea V Ballingarry Referee: Johnny Ryan
Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 1) Round 3
Holycross 12:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe-Glengoole. Referee: Philip Kelly
Templemore 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Ballinahinch. Referee: Paul Guinan
Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 4) Round 3
Templederry 12:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Shannon Rovers Referee: Sean Everard
Leahy Park Cashel 12:00, Sean Treacys V Carrick Davins Referee: Peter Carroll
Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 2) Round 3
The Ragg 13:30 Moycarkey-Borris V Silvermines. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 4) Round 3
Nenagh 13:30 Knockavilla Donaskeigh
Kickhams V Lorrha-Dorrha. Referee: Tom Mc Grath
Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 3) Round 3
Holycross 13:30 Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan-Dualla. Referee: John Cleary
Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 3) Round 3
Roscrea 19:00 Clonakenny V Borrisokane. Referee: Kevin Jordan
South Division
FIXTURES
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Minor B Hurling Play Off No 2
18:45 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Anner Gaels
(ET). Venue to be Confirmed
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Fethard GAA Park 18:30, St Mary's Clonmel V Kilsheelan-Kilcash (ET). Referee: William Barrett (U)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Junior Hurling A Championship Final
Cahir 19:00 Ballybacon/Grange V Skeheenarinky. Referee: Paul Guinan (U)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15
Junior A Football Championship Round 2
Ardfinnan 19:00 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle
Intermediate Football League Round 4
Cloneen 19:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Mullinahone
Junior A Football Championship Round 4
Mullinahone 19:00 St Patrick's V Ballingarry
Intermediate Football League Round 6
Ballylooby 19:00 Clonmel Commercials V Fr Sheehy’s
Monroe 19:00 Clonmel Óg V Carrick Swans
Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Ned Hall Park 19:00 Cahir V Moyle Rovers (E.T.)
Quarter Final
Cahir 19:00 Killenaule V Ballyporeen (E.T.)
West Division
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 3rd Place playoff
Sean Treacy Park 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Solohead (E.T.)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
Junior Hurling A Championship Final
Leahy Park, Cashel, 19:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell Rovers (ET). Referee: Mark Jordan
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Quarter-Final
Cappawhite 19:00, Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
O'Donoghue Cup Final
Annacarty 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (E.T.). Referee: Paddy Russell
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on