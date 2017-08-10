Tipperary GAA fixtures - full programme at County, South and West level

With Tipperary's run in the All Ireland championship coming to an end, attention turns to the club scene and especiall the race for the Dan Breen Cup.

There's a full programme of games this weekend in the County Senior Hurling Championship as well as the Seamus O Riain Cup, with games also in both South and West divisions.

County Fixtures

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 5) Round 3

Annacarty 19:00, Cappawhite V Arravale Rovers. Referee: Paddy Russell

Newport 19:00, Kildangan V Lattin Cullen Gaels

Referee: Noel Cosgrave

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Dolla 17:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Portroe. Referee: Kevin Jordan

Cloughjordan 17:30, Drom-Inch V Ballina. Referee: Phil Ryan

Senior Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 17:30, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Burgess. Referee: John Butler

Monroe 17:30, Killenaule V Mullinahone. Referee: Paddy Ivors

Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 6) Round 3

Leahy Park Cashel 17:30, Moyle Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Martin Ryan

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Semple Stadium, Thurles 19:00, Upperchurch-Drombane V Borris-Ileigh. Referee: Fergal Horgan

Dolla 19:00, Kildangan V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Philip Kelly

Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Templemore 19:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Nenagh Éire Óg. Referee: Keith Delahunty

Leahy Park Cashel 19:00, Kilruane Mac Donaghs V Carrick Swans. Referee: P J Nolan

Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 2) Round 3

Cloughjordan 19:00 Roscrea V Moneygall. Referee: Michael Murphy

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 1) Round 3

Nenagh 12:00, Newport V Toomevara Referee: Ciaran Timmons

The Ragg 12:00, Roscrea V Ballingarry Referee: Johnny Ryan

Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 1) Round 3

Holycross 12:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe-Glengoole. Referee: Philip Kelly

Templemore 12:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Ballinahinch. Referee: Paul Guinan

Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 4) Round 3

Templederry 12:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Shannon Rovers Referee: Sean Everard

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00, Sean Treacys V Carrick Davins Referee: Peter Carroll

Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 2) Round 3

The Ragg 13:30 Moycarkey-Borris V Silvermines. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 4) Round 3

Nenagh 13:30 Knockavilla Donaskeigh

Kickhams V Lorrha-Dorrha. Referee: Tom Mc Grath

Intermediate Hurling Championship (Group 3) Round 3

Holycross 13:30 Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan-Dualla. Referee: John Cleary

Senior Hurling, Seamus O Riain Cup (Group 3) Round 3

Roscrea 19:00 Clonakenny V Borrisokane. Referee: Kevin Jordan

South Division

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Minor B Hurling Play Off No 2

18:45 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Anner Gaels

(ET). Venue to be Confirmed

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final

Fethard GAA Park 18:30, St Mary's Clonmel V Kilsheelan-Kilcash (ET). Referee: William Barrett (U)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Junior Hurling A Championship Final

Cahir 19:00 Ballybacon/Grange V Skeheenarinky. Referee: Paul Guinan (U)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

Junior A Football Championship Round 2

Ardfinnan 19:00 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle

Intermediate Football League Round 4

Cloneen 19:00 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Mullinahone

Junior A Football Championship Round 4

Mullinahone 19:00 St Patrick's V Ballingarry

Intermediate Football League Round 6

Ballylooby 19:00 Clonmel Commercials V Fr Sheehy’s

Monroe 19:00 Clonmel Óg V Carrick Swans

Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Ned Hall Park 19:00 Cahir V Moyle Rovers (E.T.)

Quarter Final

Cahir 19:00 Killenaule V Ballyporeen (E.T.)

West Division

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 3rd Place playoff

Sean Treacy Park 19:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Solohead (E.T.)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Junior Hurling A Championship Final

Leahy Park, Cashel, 19:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell Rovers (ET). Referee: Mark Jordan

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2 Quarter-Final

Cappawhite 19:00, Arravale Rovers V Éire Óg Anacarty/Donohill

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

O'Donoghue Cup Final

Annacarty 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun (E.T.). Referee: Paddy Russell