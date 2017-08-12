Tipperary Triathlon Club lauds Greenway as ideal race route

Athletes from as far a field as the US and New Zealand were among the more than 250 competitors, who tested their endurance and strength in the 24th annual Carrick-on-Suir Sprint Triathlon.

Competitors also travelled from the four corners of Ireland to tackle the 750m swim in the River Suir at Sean Healy Park, a 20km cycle from Carrick-on-Suir to Kilsheelan and 5km run along the scenic river bank Greenway walk on Sunday, July 30.

The Carrick Triathlon is a popular race among newcomers to the sport and 15 Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club's members were among those participants.

Both the men's and women's races were hotly contested. James Mintern from Cork Triathlon Club won the men's race in 1 hr 01.51 seconds, followed by Waterford's Colm Turner and Paul Ogle.

Denise Compton won the women's race in a time of 1 hr 12 mins and 11 seconds. She was 33rd placed overall. Hilkka Kontro was second in the women's race and Kelly Shannon was third.

Limerick Triathlon Club athlete Luke Lyons was victorious in the Junior Men's event. He was 11th overall. And Jessica Flynn of Waterford Triathlon Club was the top Junior Women's competitor.

Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club's best performers were Warren Roche, who was 10th in a time of 1hr 06 mins and 02 second, Cian O'Keeffe, who was 22nd and finished in a time of 1hr 10 mins and 27 seconds and first time triathlon competitor Eoghan Coughlan, who was 65th in a time of 1 hr 16mins and 30 seconds. Both Warren Roche and Cian O'Keeffe were among the top five in the swim race.

Garry McCarthy of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club said the scenic Greenway along the bank of the River Suir was a fantastic route for the 5km run and the Club will definitely use it again for its running races.

He thanked the Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Irish Red Cross, Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, Bonmahon lifeguards, kayakers and stewards for their assistance in running the event. He also Carrick Davin and Swan GAA Clubs and Super Valu for providing car parking for competitors and the local businesses who supported the event.

In other Carrick Triathlon Club news, Garry McCarthy paid tribute to Club member Dave Flaherty, who successfully completed a tough Iron Man race in Bolton in England. "We are very proud of him. It's a massive achievement", he said.

The recent Barry McCarthy Memorial Swims on the River Suir at Sean Healy Park raised €2,350 for South Tipperary Hospice and the proceeds will be handed over the Hospice in the next few weeks, said Garry, who is the late Barry McCarthy's brother.

Meanwhile, Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club members will continue to take part in triathlon events throughout the country until the end of September.