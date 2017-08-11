Galway motorist thanks 'Good Samaritan' Tipperary fans who came to his rescue

Tipperary fans were obviously disappointed at the loss to Galway in the All Ireland senior hurling final but that didn't stop them becoming Good Samaritans on their way home from Croke Park.

They came across a motorist - from Galway! - who was in distress and were only too happy to help.

Lorcan O'Rourke's car broke down in Gardiner Street near the Jesuit Church.

So in the hope that someone might help him, he opened the bonnet of his car in the hope that Good Samaritan might come to his aid.

And not only did one come, but three.

"I would like to thank the three Tipp supporters, young men in their late teens/early twenties who came to my rescue after the game", Mr O'Rourke told The Nationalist.

"Along came the three very good-humoured Good Samaritans, one of them a mechanic.

"They pushed the car and got it started.

Wherever they are today, I have remembered them many times in prayer.

"Despite the loss to Galway, I hope they had a great day and hope that they may see this thank you".

Mr O'Rourke adds that the game was a magnificent spectacle where sportsmanship and manliness were shone out and he would not have begrudged Tipp the win if they had come out on top.