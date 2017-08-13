Tipperary ladies football - six changes on team to meet Wexford

Tipperary Ladies Football will play Wexford Ladies Football in the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship Quarter Final this Sunday, August 13th at 3pm in Callan, Kilkenny.

Manager Shane Ronayne has announced his team with six changes to the starting fifteen - Lauren Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Condon, Laura Dillon, Niamh Lonergan, Gillian O'Brien and Orla O'Dwyer are added to the starting line-up.

The Tipperary team is

1. Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

2. Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

3. Maria Curley, Templemore

4. Emma Buckley, Cahir

5. Bríd Condon, Aherlow

6. Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan

7. Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

8. Aisling McCarthy, Cahir

9. Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

10. Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers

11. Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus

12. Aishling Moloney, Cahir

13. Roisin Howard, Cahir

14. Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

15. Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

Subs

Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow

Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus

Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers

Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus

Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials

Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers

Evrena Everard Moyle Rovers

Nicola Loughnane Thurles Sarsfields