Tipperary ladies football - six changes on team to meet Wexford
Tipperary and Wexford clash again this Sunday.
Tipperary Ladies Football will play Wexford Ladies Football in the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship Quarter Final this Sunday, August 13th at 3pm in Callan, Kilkenny.
Manager Shane Ronayne has announced his team with six changes to the starting fifteen - Lauren Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Condon, Laura Dillon, Niamh Lonergan, Gillian O'Brien and Orla O'Dwyer are added to the starting line-up.
The Tipperary team is
1. Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
2. Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
3. Maria Curley, Templemore
4. Emma Buckley, Cahir
5. Bríd Condon, Aherlow
6. Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan
7. Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
8. Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
9. Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
10. Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers
11. Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus
12. Aishling Moloney, Cahir
13. Roisin Howard, Cahir
14. Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
15. Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
Subs
Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow
Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus
Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers
Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus
Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials
Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers
Evrena Everard Moyle Rovers
Nicola Loughnane Thurles Sarsfields
