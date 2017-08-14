Clonoulty-Rossmore too strong for Rockwell Rovers as they retain title

Clonoulty/Rossmore retained their Gleeson Concrete West Junior A hurling championship title when they defeated Rockwell Rovers in Leahy Park, Cashel on Sunday evening, 0-23 to 1-12.

When TJ Ryan pointed at the ¾ mark to level the game for Rockwell Rovers it looked like being a very close finish but a strong final quarter by the champions ensured they took home the Dr. Hickey Cup for a fourth time in six years.

Clonoulty/Rossmore were slightly the better team in the first half and led for almost all of it despite conceding a goal in the opening minute when Pat Hally set up Conor Walsh for the game’s opening score.

Cathal Bourke, who was on free duty, had Clonoulty/Rossmore ahead by the eighth minute with his fourth pointed free in a row. Liam Fahy levelled proceedings before Paul Hayes and Alan Moloney swapped points to see the sides level for the second time.

Clonoulty/Rossmore continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over and opened up a four point advantage with four points in four minutes from Cathal Bourke (2), Patrick Ryan and Ciaran Quirke. Both sides swapped points as the lead continued to remain at four points.

First up Colm Moloney and Cathal Bourke swapped points before Kieran Carroll and Paul Hayes scored either side of two Alan Moloney points.

Rockwell rallied and brought the gap to the minimum with the help of points from Alan Moloney and a long range effort from Paul Hally.

Odhran and Ciaran Quirke though had the last say of the half with a point each to see Clonoulty/Rossmore ahead at the break 0-14 to 1-8.

The Clonoulty-Rossmore team that retained the Junior 'A' Hurling Championship title.

The rain came down at half time and continued for the whole of the second half to make conditions very difficult.

Two points from Alan Moloney from placed balls had the gap at the minimum by the seventh minute.

Moloney was denied a goal by Clonoulty/Rossmore goalkeeper David Egan when he pulled on a breaking ball. Odhran Quirke and Alan Moloney swapped points before TJ Ryan pointed for Rockwell Rovers to level the game going into the last quarter at 1-12 to 0-15.

The last quarter belonged to Clonoulty/Rossmore who outscored their opponents eight points to nil. Points from Kieran Carroll, Paul Hayes, Cathal Bourke (4), Ronan Heffernan and substitute Aidan Loughman sending the Dr. Hickey Cup back to Clonoulty/Rossmore.

Clonoulty/Rossmore: David Egan, Kevin Horan, Ronan Heffernan (0-1), Padraig Carew, Denis Murphy, Padraig Heffernan, Donnchadh Quirke, Odhran Quirke (0-2), Patrick Ryan (0-1), Cathal Bourke (0-11,(0-6f)), Ciaran Quirke (0-2), James Ryan (W), Kieran Carroll (0-2), Paul Hayes (0-3), Nathan Slattery

Subs Used: Aidan Loughman (0-1), Kieran Carroll

Rockwell Rovers: James Dudley, Kevin Blair, Robbie O’Donnell, Michael O’Donnell, Tommy Flynn, Paul Hally (0-1), Eoin Shine, Liam Fahy (0-1), Alan Moloney (0-7,(0-6f)), Gavin Ryan, Stephen Mason, TJ Ryan (0-2), Conor Walsh (1-0), Pat Hally, Colm Moloney (0-1) Subs Used: Eoin Byrnes, Barry Shorthall, Kevin Heaney

Referee: Mark Jordan (Golden/Kilfeacle)