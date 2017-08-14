Young Tipp referee to take charge of All-Ireland semi-final

Congratulations to Moyle Rovers referee Sean Lonergan has been selected to referee the Minor Football All-Ireland Semi final at Croke Park on Sunday, 27th August between Dublin and Derry. Throw-in time for this game will be 2 pm. His umpires on the day will be his dad John Lonergan, Paul O’Connor, Keith Delahunty and Seamus Walsh.

The winners will play the victors of the other semi-final going ahead this coming Sunday at Croke Park between Cavan and Kerry.

Sean’s game will be the curtain-raiser to the mouth-watering senior football championship semi-final between reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin and Ulster champions Tyrone.

We wish Sean and his four umpires all the best of luck. This is a great honour for Sean who has been impressing for the past number of years is his role as referee in County Tipperary and further afield and looks to have a great career ahead of him as man in the middle.