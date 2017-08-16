Erin designs special medal for family 5k

Clonmel AC recently organised a 'design a medal' art competition among 4th class pupils in twelve local schools.

The pupils were asked to design the finishers medal for the Boston Scientific Family 5k on this Friday, 18th August in aid of South Tipperary Autism Support Group.

Thanks to the hospitality of Boston Scientific, the three winners were given a VIP reception and were presented with their prizes.

Erin Sheehan (Gael Scoil Cluain Meala) was the overall winner, an interpretation of her design will be manufactured into 300 special medals that will be given to every child who finishes the 5k.

Second was Callum Doheny (Clerihan NS) and Áine McGrath from Presentation Convent Clonmel was 3rd. Each child won a cash prize and a goodie bag from Boston Scientific. Erin's classmates will also get a token gift from Boston Scientific when they return to school in September to celebrate her success.

A special Thank You to Many Wroblewski, Graphic Designer and Visual Display Developer with Boston Scientific who had the hard task of judging the competition.

The Family 5k will take place in Powerstown Racecourse this Friday at 6:30, registration opens at 6pm. €10 per family and €5 per child.