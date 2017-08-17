Funeral arrangements All Ireland winning Tipperary hurler

Funeral details have been announced for legendary Tipperary hurler Liam Devaney.

The former Borrisoleigh star, who died on Tuesday, won five senior All Ireland medals with Tipperary.

Mr Devaney, of Hillview Drive, Thurles, is formerly of Lower Main St, Borrisoleigh.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Friday August 18th from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart church Borrisoleigh on Saturday 19th for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by Interment in St. Brigid’s cemetery Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Hannie, daughters Siobhan, Louise, Carolanne, Valerie and Claire, son Seamus, grandchildren, great grandchild, family members, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends