Aldi Community Games Finals - 183 Tipperary competitors go for gold

All roads will again lead to National Sports Campus in Abbotstown on Saturday and Sundaywhen the cream of the crop in a wide variety of sports will contest weekend two of the Aldi Community Games National Finals.

Tipperary have a total of 21 teams and 70 individuals bringing the total to 183 participants going on their quest for further honour and glory. We wish them the very best of luck. Some are experiencing their first visit to Community Games All Ireland finals while others have already won medals or competed with distinction.

Details of those competing are:-

ART Girls & Boys

U/8 Hannah Murray, Ballingarry; Alex Murray Mullinahone; U/10 Aileen Kennedy, Newport; Cormac Boylan, Ballingarry; U/12 Roisin Walsh, Mullinahone; Brandon Ryan Webster, Gortnahoe; U/14 Aine Carew, Lattin Cullen; Shane Maher, Borrisoleigh; U16 Hazel Reynolds, Silvermines; Ronan Coffey, St Peter & Paul’s

Cashel Camogie team.

ATHLETICS Girls & Boys – Track Events

U8 60m Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan; Jay O’Gorman, Carrick on Suir; U8 80m Holly Kirby, Carrick On Suir, Oisin Kennedy, Newport; U10 100m Emma Kennedy, Borrisokane; Tadgh McKeogh, Ballina; U10 200m Sophie Coughlan, Moycarkey Borris; Archie McNamara, Ballina; U10 Hurdles, Saoirse O’Riordan, Roscrea; Joshua Simpson, Carrick on Suir; U12 100m Emma O’Neill, Carrick on Suir; Killian Power, Carrick on Suir; U12 600m Ceola Bergin, Roscrea; Dara Kennedy, Newport; U14 100m Nessa Towey, Templemore; Kyle Dooley, Roscrea; U14 800m, Saoirse Walsh, Tom McCutcheon, Templederry; U14 Hurdles, Khya Lynch, Roscrea; James Sage, Templederry; U16 100m Ruth Allen, Newport; Darragh Murray, Templederry; U16 200m Rose Anne Fitzgerald, Carrick on Suir; Eoin McGrath, Newport; U16 1500m Emma Murray, Ballingarry; Robert Barton, Drangan Cloneen.

Field Events

U12 Ball Throw Jade Barry, Carrick on Suir; Callum Costello, Carrick on Suir; Long Puck u14 Michelle Flanagan, Moycarkey Borris; u12 Darragh McCarthy, Toomevara; U14 Long Jump Emma Grant, Templemore; Mark Carroll, Toomevara; Ted Evans, Toomevara; U14 Javelin Roisin Hickey, Silvermines; Dillon Ryan, Moycarkey Borris; U16 Discus Anna Ryan, Moycarkey Borris; Jack Deane, Cloughjordan; U16 Duathalon Lucy Murphy, Cashel Rosegreen; J.P. Anglim, Cashel Rosegreen.

Jay O'Gorman, Carrick-on-Suir.

Relays

U10 Mixed Carrick on Suir; U12 Girls Roscrea; U12 Boys Newport; U13 Mixed Templederry; U14 Girls Roscrea; U14 Boys Templederry; U15 Mixed, Templemore; U16 Mixed Newport.

CYCLING

U12 Aoibhe Kelly, Roscrea' U14 Saoirse Kelly, Roscrea,

HANDWRITING

U10 Marissa Meagher, Fethard Killusty; Micheal O’Rahilly, Fethard Killusty; U12 Jane McCormack, Lattin Cullen; Mark O’Meara, Fethard Killusty

MODEL MAKING

U10 Abigail Clarke, St Flannans/Bournea; Thomas Carroll, St Flannans/Bournea; U12 Conor Ryan, St Flannans/Bournea; U14 Leah Carew, Lattin Cullen; Robert Mullins, Lattin Cullen; U16 Denise Cullagh, Silvermines; Shane Carew, Lattin Cullen.

Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelan

RECITATION

U16 Molly O’Mora, Newport; u12 Martin McCabe, Newport.

SOLO SINGING

U12 Aoife Mellerick, Newport; u16 Emily Hickey, Silvermines

SOLO MUSIC

U12 Robert Healy, St Flannans/Bournea

SOLO DANCE

U16 Sarah Maher, Cashel Rosegreen,

TEAMS

U15 Culture Corner St Flannans/Bournea; U16 Group Music Newport; U16 Project St Flannans/Bournea; U14 Camogie Cashel Rosegreen; U13 Boys Handball Ballina; U10 Boys Indoor Soccer St Flannans/Bournea; U10 Girls indoor Soccer Moycarkey Borris; U16 Girls Pitch & Putt Silvermines; U12 Boys Soccer Newport; U12 Mixed Skittles Ss Peter & Pauls; U14 Mixed Skittles Ss Peter & Pauls; U16 Mixed Skittles Ss Peter & Pauls.