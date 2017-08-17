Tipperary's Fergal Horgan to referee All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

Fergal Horgan has been appointed to referee the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final.

The Tipperary man will take charge of the final between Galway and Waterford on September 3rd, while Sean Cleere of Kilkenny will officiate in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final between Galway and Cork.

This will be Fergal Horgan’s first senior All-Ireland Final.

The Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams clubman has refereed the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final in 2014, the All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling Final in 2015 and All-Ireland Senior Club Final in 2017.

He has also taken charge of the Munster Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick, the Leinster Senior Hurling Semi-Final involving Wexford and Kilkenny and the Quarter-Final clash between Kilkenny and Waterford, as well as this year's All-Ireland Senior Club Final between Cuala and Ballyea.

Cork’s Colm Lyons will be the standby referee with Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) as the other linesman, and the sideline official will be Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

His umpires will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs) Paul Ryan, Mick Butler and Sean Bradshaw (all Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

A referee since 2009, Horgan has risen rapidly through the ranks and is relishing the challenge of officiating on the biggest day of the hurling year.

“I'm looking forward to it massively, it's the pinnacle of every referee's career to do the All-Ireland,” he told GAA.ie.