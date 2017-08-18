Tipperary GAA fixtures - big club games in the divisions
Hurling clashes between Killenaule and Ballingarry and Mullinahone and Swan hold centrestage in South Tipp this weekend.
There are crucial senior hurling and football games in both South and West divisions this weekend.
The big clash should be that between neighbours Killenaule and Ballingarry in the South SHC at Monroe on Sunday evening.
Killenaule will be hoping to bounce back after their County defeat to Mullinahone last weekend.
In the second of the double bill at Monroe, the Kickhams men will hope to continue their good form when they meet Carick Swan who played well against Kilruane last weekend despite losing.
The big football games in the South are Commercials v Kilsheelan in Fethard, and Ardfinnan v Fethard in Clonmel, both on Saturday.
In additon to two minor hurling finals in the West, in senior hurling in Golden on Sunday, Eire Og play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.
On Saturday in the senior football semi-final, Galtee Rovers play Aherlow Gaels in Sean Treacy Park
WEST TIPP
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
Minor Hurling 'B' Final
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 13:15, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell/Rosegreen Referee: Richard O’Connor
Minor Hurling A Group 1 Final
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 15:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite Gaels. Referee: Sean Bradshaw
Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Sean Treacy Park 18:45 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Aherlow Gaels (ET). Referee: Sean Everard
Junior A Football Group 1 Semi-final
Cappawhite 18:45, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers (ET). Referee: David Grogan
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Intermediate Football Round 2
Leahy Park, Cashel, 12:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Seanie Peters
Senior Hurling Championship Round 2
Golden 15:00, Winner Eire Og v Clonoulty V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Quarter-Final
Clonoulty 18:45, Cashel King Cormacs V Solohead (ET). Referee: Fiachra O’Keeffe
SOUTH TIPP
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
Junior Hurling B Group 1 Round 1
Marlfield 18:30 Cahir V Clerihan
Junior Hurling B Group 2 Round 1
Ned Hall Park 18:30 Carrick Swans V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Jason Lyons (U)
Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 18:45 Ardfinnan V Fethard (ET). Ref: Brian Tyrrell (U)
Quarter Final
Fethard GAA Park 18:45 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clonmel Commercials (ET). Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (U)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Junior Hurling B Group 1 Round 1
Cloneen 12:00 Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Junior Hurling B Group 2 Round 1
Fethard GAA Park 12:00 St Mary's Clonmel V St Patrick's. Referee: Miceal McCormack (U)
Senior Hurling League Championship Round 2
Monroe 17:00 Killenaule V Ballingarry. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)
Monroe 18:30 Mullinahone V Carrick Swans. Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final
Kilsheelan 13:00 Moyle Rovers V Carrick Davins (ET). Ref: Paddy Ivors (U)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on