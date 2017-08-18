Tipperary GAA fixtures - big club games in the divisions

There are crucial senior hurling and football games in both South and West divisions this weekend.

The big clash should be that between neighbours Killenaule and Ballingarry in the South SHC at Monroe on Sunday evening.

Killenaule will be hoping to bounce back after their County defeat to Mullinahone last weekend.

In the second of the double bill at Monroe, the Kickhams men will hope to continue their good form when they meet Carick Swan who played well against Kilruane last weekend despite losing.

The big football games in the South are Commercials v Kilsheelan in Fethard, and Ardfinnan v Fethard in Clonmel, both on Saturday.

In additon to two minor hurling finals in the West, in senior hurling in Golden on Sunday, Eire Og play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

On Saturday in the senior football semi-final, Galtee Rovers play Aherlow Gaels in Sean Treacy Park

WEST TIPP

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Minor Hurling 'B' Final

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 13:15, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell/Rosegreen Referee: Richard O’Connor

Minor Hurling A Group 1 Final

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 15:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite Gaels. Referee: Sean Bradshaw

Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Sean Treacy Park 18:45 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Aherlow Gaels (ET). Referee: Sean Everard

Junior A Football Group 1 Semi-final

Cappawhite 18:45, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers (ET). Referee: David Grogan

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Intermediate Football Round 2

Leahy Park, Cashel, 12:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Rockwell Rovers. Referee: Seanie Peters

Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Golden 15:00, Winner Eire Og v Clonoulty V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1 Quarter-Final

Clonoulty 18:45, Cashel King Cormacs V Solohead (ET). Referee: Fiachra O’Keeffe

SOUTH TIPP

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Junior Hurling B Group 1 Round 1

Marlfield 18:30 Cahir V Clerihan

Junior Hurling B Group 2 Round 1

Ned Hall Park 18:30 Carrick Swans V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Jason Lyons (U)

Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Clonmel Sportsfield 18:45 Ardfinnan V Fethard (ET). Ref: Brian Tyrrell (U)

Quarter Final

Fethard GAA Park 18:45 Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clonmel Commercials (ET). Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (U)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Junior Hurling B Group 1 Round 1

Cloneen 12:00 Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Junior Hurling B Group 2 Round 1

Fethard GAA Park 12:00 St Mary's Clonmel V St Patrick's. Referee: Miceal McCormack (U)

Senior Hurling League Championship Round 2

Monroe 17:00 Killenaule V Ballingarry. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)

Monroe 18:30 Mullinahone V Carrick Swans. Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)

Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final

Kilsheelan 13:00 Moyle Rovers V Carrick Davins (ET). Ref: Paddy Ivors (U)