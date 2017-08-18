South Tipperary junior soccer league back in full swing this weekend
St. Michael's begin the defence of their Premier Division title on Friday night.
South Tipperary junior soccer gets back into full swing this weekend with a full range of games across four divisions.
Champions St. Michael's kick off the season with a home tie against Two Mile Borris at Cooke Park on Friday evening.
Rivals Clonmel Town are away to Glengoole on Sunday, while Clonmel Celtic host Bansha Celtic.
Fixtures
Friday 18th August
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Two Mile Borris, 7pm J Walsh
Sunday 20th August
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Glengoole United v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Maguire
Peake Villa v Tipp Town, 3pm M Duffy
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 3pm J Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union First Division
Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 12pm P Keane
Slieveardagh United v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm M Jordan
Vee Rovers v Galbally United, 3pm G Ward
Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s, 12pm J Hadnett
Clonmel Credit Union Second Division
Burncourt Celtic v Clonmel Town, 3pm N Coughlan
St Nicholas v Mullinahone, 3pm P Ivors
Wilderness Rovers v Kilsheelan United, 12pm M Coady
Donohill and District v Suirside, 3pm T Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Third Division
Kilusty v Cullen Lattin, 3pm J Corry
Cashel Town v Kilmanahan United, 3pm L Ryan
Two Mile Borris v Ballyneale, 3pm M Teehan
Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 12pm J Walsh
Killenaule Rovers v Moyglass United, 12 pm B O’Donoghue
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on