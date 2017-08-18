South Tipperary junior soccer league back in full swing this weekend

South Tipperary junior soccer gets back into full swing this weekend with a full range of games across four divisions.

Champions St. Michael's kick off the season with a home tie against Two Mile Borris at Cooke Park on Friday evening.

Rivals Clonmel Town are away to Glengoole on Sunday, while Clonmel Celtic host Bansha Celtic.

Fixtures

Friday 18th August

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

St Michael’s v Two Mile Borris, 7pm J Walsh

Sunday 20th August

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Glengoole United v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Maguire

Peake Villa v Tipp Town, 3pm M Duffy

Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 3pm J Teehan

Clonmel Credit Union First Division

Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 12pm P Keane

Slieveardagh United v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm M Jordan

Vee Rovers v Galbally United, 3pm G Ward

Cullen Lattin v St Michael’s, 12pm J Hadnett

Clonmel Credit Union Second Division

Burncourt Celtic v Clonmel Town, 3pm N Coughlan

St Nicholas v Mullinahone, 3pm P Ivors

Wilderness Rovers v Kilsheelan United, 12pm M Coady

Donohill and District v Suirside, 3pm T Ryan

Clonmel Credit Union Third Division

Kilusty v Cullen Lattin, 3pm J Corry

Cashel Town v Kilmanahan United, 3pm L Ryan

Two Mile Borris v Ballyneale, 3pm M Teehan

Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 12pm J Walsh

Killenaule Rovers v Moyglass United, 12 pm B O’Donoghue