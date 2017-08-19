Cahir Park AFC remembers the late Pat Kinsella

On last Saturday afternoon last family, friends and club members gathered to remember the late Pat Kinsella in Cahir Park in the inaugural Pat Kinsella Memorial Cup.

Pat gave many years of his life connected to Cahir Park AFC and the club would like to thank his wife Sadie and family for the beautiful cup in which the club will host a pre season annual tournament in his memory. Pat was a trustee of the club in recent years and was a very proud man to see and help out in the All weather pitch project right up to the end and even when his health tried to go against him, he still made it to the Park to keep an eye on proceedings.

People came from near and far to a sunsoaked Cahir Park with stories told and memories shared. On the pitch we want to thank Shane Ferris and his Bansha Celtic team for taking part on the day and wish them the very best of luck in the coming season.

Pats daughter Ann surrounded by his family of Sadie his wife, other daughter Rhoda and son John. Pats other son Fred was unable to attend. Ann presented the Cup to Cahir Park captain Ian "Bunty" Flannery. We would also like to thank Hughie O’Donoghue in The Shamrock Lounge for his hospitality afterwards.

It's nice to know Pat will be remembered for many years to come in the Park.