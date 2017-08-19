Clonmel Commercials too strong for Kilsheelan in South SFC quarter final

Clonmel Commercials qualified for the South Tipperary SFC semi-final with a comprehensive 2-16 to 0-6 win over neighbours Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the quarter final at Fethard on Saturday evening.

Goals in either half from Kevin Fahey and Padraic Louram copperfasted the win but the result was never in doubt as Commercials bossed the game from the start.

Despite missing some good scoring chances, they had still gone into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after 23 minutes with points from Jack Kennedy and Jason Lonergan frees and from play from Louram and Rian Lambe to a Kilsheelan reply from Bill Maher - a superb score after a scorching run up the stand side.

Their possession deserved a greater margin but Fahey's goal set them on their way - he hit a thundering shot past Evan Comerford after brilliant work in the build up from Lambe and Kennedy.

At half time the town side led 1-6 to 0-2, Kilsheelan's second score coming from a Comerford free following a foul on Mark Kehoe.

Richie Carroll extended the Commercials lead within twenty seconds of the restart and that set the tone for the entire second half. Despite a packed defence, Kilsheelan struggled to contain the rampant Commercials attack, with Jack Kennedy - back from Aussie Rules trials down under - in stunning form, fielding brilliantly and laying off for better placed team mates to score.

They outscored Kilsheelan 1-10 to 0-4 in the second period. The game was well won by the time Louram's goal put them 2-13 to 0-6 ahead with seven minutes to go - the full forward cutting in from the right wing to shoot low past Comerford.

Even without All Star Michael Quinlivan, it was a first class display from the Commercials attack.

Kilsheelan couldn't match their pace and with a concentration on defence they were left too bare in attack when they did break.

However no one tried harder than the brilliant Bill Maher who covered every blade of grass to get his side moving. Mark Kehoe also impressed with captain Conor Davin-Murphy leading by example.

Commercials willl face stiffer tests than this but they are certainly heading in the right direction as we approch the business end of the club season.