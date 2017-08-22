Cashel King Cormacs crowned West Tipperary minor hurling 'A' champions

Cashel King Cormacs claimed the Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor Hurling title for 2017 following a hard fought 0-15 to 1-9 victory over Cappawhite Gaels in Dundrum on Saturday before a good crowd.

Cappawhite Gaels were quicker out of the blocks and were three points to nil up after just three minutes with points from Willie Barry (free), Dara McCarthy and Fraser Allen.

Cashel were slow to get going and Eoghan Connolly eventually opened their account after nine minutes from a placed ball.

olin Ryan added another free from close range but a Willie Barry free at the other end kept the difference at two points.

Two points in three minutes from Connolly (free) and Aaron Moloney which was Cashel’s first from play had the sides all tied up for the first time since Sean Bradshaw had thrown in the sliotar.

Cashel led for the first time when Fearghaill O’Donoghue pointed and this was followed by two Eoghan Connolly 65s, the second 65 coming after Colin Ryan forced a great save from Anthony Barry in the Gaels goal.

Willie Barry cut the gap to two with a pointed free and could have had a goal soon after. Ryan Renehan played a brilliant ball through to corner forward Fraser Allen but the Cashel defence thwarted his effort for goal.

The game’s first and only goal game just before half time when Fraser Allen stole a march on the defence when he reacted quickest to the breaking ball, to leave Cappawhite Gaels ahead by the minimum at the break 1-5 to 0-7.

Cashel King Cormacs had the game all square when Colin Ryan pointed from play and then into the lead when Ryan added another one from a place ball. Fraser Allen levelled it up again with another point before Willie Barry pointed from a placed ball as Cappawhite Gaels now edged back in front.

The Cashel King Cormacs team after their great win.

Michael O’Meara denied Willie Barry’s effort for goal at his near post but Cappawhite failed to add to their lead from the resulting 65.

Eoghan Connolly drew the sides level with a superbly taken sideline cut to make it 1-7 to 0-10 after ten minutes of the second half.

Points from Colm O’Dwyer and Fraser Allen who always looked dangerous in possession pointed to give the Gaels breathing space. Ross Bonnar forced Anthony Barry into another save as Cashel looked to put their mark on proceedings.

Two Colin Ryan points in between an Eoghan Connolly free now had Cashel ahead by a point with five to play. The Gaels continued to create chances but a series of wides did not help their cause.

Ross Bonnar and Colin Ryan pointed in injury time meaning Cappawhite Gaels now had to go for goal to force a draw but their efforts were in vain as the Cashel King Cormacs defence stood solid. Cashel King Cormacs run

Cashel King Cormacs: Michael O Meara, Sean Ryan, Ciaran Quinn, Scott Scanlon, Michael Morrissey, Eoghan Connolly (0-6, (0-5f)), Tom Clarke, Murragh McDermott, Aaron Moloney (0-1), Fearghaill O Donoghue (0-1), Ross Bonnar (0-1), Luke Quinlan, Thomas Skeffington, Colin Ryan (0-6,(0-3f)), Adam Skeffington

Subs Used: Paraic Clarke, Conor O’Dwyer, Jack McGrath, Dean Harding

Cappawhite Gaels: Anthony Barry, Philip Gantley, Cian Ryan, Pakie Barry, Ryan Renehan, Robbie Quirke, Seamus Burns, Brendan Murphy, Colm O’Dwyer (0-1), Ciaran Doody, Denis O’Shea, Dara McCarthy (0-1), Aaron Ryan, Willie Barry (0-4f), Fraser Allen (1-3)

Subs Used: Gearoid Ryan, Fionn Brady

Referee: Sean Bradshaw (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).