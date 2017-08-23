Arravale Rovers ladies end season on a high note

The Arravale Rovers ladies ended another great season on a high note after winning the Junior Plate in the B division.

The match was played in Bansha against worthy opponents Holycross.

“With 25 girls on the panel, we were feeling confident and pretty fired up,” said Mentor Joan Heuston. “After a couple of wide balls and hitting the crossbar, Rovers finally began to hit the target and by half-time, they were leading a couple of points.”

Holycross put up a superb fight in the second half but with the additional fresh legs from the Rovers extensive panel, they secured the win 4-10 to 1-6.

“We are delighted with how the Junior team is progressing as this is their second title in their 3 years in existence. We hope to continue that success as more girls feed through from underage and with the great quality of mature girls that has come on to the panel over the past 2 years. Well done Ladies,” added Joan.

Congratulations to the players:

Aimee Fogarty, Aine O'Carroll, Amber Kenny, Bronagh O'Connor, Caoimhe Comerford, Christina O'Mahony, Claire O'Dwyer, Clodagh Cummins, Clodagh Ryan, Eimear Sharpe, Emma Richardson, Helen Cremmins, Joanne Duggan; Kate Morrissey, Kate O'Connor, Katie Lonergan, Katie O'Brien, Lauren Heuston, Louise Dalton, Maggie Sheehy, Marie Griswood Ryan, Mikayla Curran Leahy, Niamh Richardson, Ruth Butler, Sarah Duggan, Shelly Lowry, Olivia Dunne and Claire Devitt. Mentors: Joan Heuston; Eamon O'Dwyer and Jimmy Butler.