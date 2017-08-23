Tipperary Camogie - Have your say on future plans

A national Camogie Roadshow takes place in the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Monday, August 28th.

Have your say on how Camogie is played!

Some changes proposed include: Raising the age from over 15 to over 16 years of age to play adult club camogie, raising the age to play adult intercounty camogie from over 16 to over 18, change the structure of the All Ireland Minor championship, to disallow the hand-pass goals, to change the number of players in the goal for penalties, skorts or shorts, goalkeepers jerseys