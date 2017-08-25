Cashel King Cormacs - Silver medal for history making Camogie team

On Sunday last the Cashel/ Rosegreen under 14 camogie team created a piece of of history by claiming runners upspot in the National Community Games finals.

After winning the County and then Provincial titles along the way the faced Connacht champions Athenry and then Leinster's Bagnelstown.

The opening contest was the crucial one and in Athenry Cashel faced a serious outfit. Coached by former Galway senior hurling star Joe Rabbitte (who had three very talented daughters playing) Cashel trailed by a goal and point early on. The girls however settled well and three pointed frees from Keeva O'Donoghue put just a point in it.

The second half saw the Galway team stamp their superiority as they ran out convincing winners 5-8 to 0-5. Grace Moloney and Aoibhe Gayson Molloy adding two second half points for Cashel.

There was absolutely nothing lost in defeat for Cashel against the eventual gold medal winners whom cruised to an easier win in their final game.

And so it was all or nothing against Bagnelstown for runners up. The girls really rolled their sleeves up and put in a brilliant performance. The downpour didn't halt their stride as Cashel ran out worthy winners on a scoreline of 5-4 to 1-3 with scores coming from Grace Moloney 2-1, Keeva O'Donoghue 1-1, Erin Gillespie 1-0 and Anna Fahie 1-0.

Overall this was an experience and journey the girls will remember forever. An achievement that is richly deserved and as a result of serious dedication to training.

We would like to thank the management team for their part. Also the parents and club officers for their fantastic support and each of the girls for their dedication and commitment. Also we would like to sincerely thank Cashel King Cormacs GAA Club and all the many generous local businesses for their very kind sponsorship towards the trip this was greatly appreciated by all concerned.