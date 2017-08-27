Tipperary Show winners did well at Dublin RDS

Congratulations to Emily Sayers, Fethard, on her great performance at the recent Dublin Horse Show where she finished fourth in her class with her six-year-old gelding ‘Forest Guy’.

Emily is one of the many local participants at the annual Killusty Show and it is great to see them go on and do well at national level.

Imelda O’Donnell, with her lovely mare ‘Miss Nell Gwynne’ is another of these ladies that won their respective classes at the Killusty Show in July.

Shannon Sheridan has also qualified for the ‘Horse of the Year’ Show in London, which will take place in October. Shannon will compete in the working hunter class and we also wish her the best of luck.