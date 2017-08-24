Ladies football All Ireland semi-final - Tipperary take on Meath in Semple Stadium

Tipperary will play Meath in the TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Semi Final on Saturday next, August 26th at 4.45pm in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

This game is the curtain-raiser to the Ladies Senior Semi-Final between Kerry and Dublin due to start at 6:30pm.

Both Meath and Tipperary have played Wexford and Clare in their last two games.

Meath came from four points down in the Leinster Final to defeat Wexford by five points at the finish to capture the Leinster title before having one point to spare over Clare in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in a game where again, they came from behind having trailed at the interval.

Tipperary on the other hand came from nine points down in the Munster Final to record a four point victory over Clare before needing extra time to get the better of Wexford in the Quarter-Final, winning by one point.

This game has the ingredients to be a close encounter with an All-Ireland Final place versus Sligo or Tyrone next month in Croke Park at stake.

With Saturday’s semi-final scheduled for Semple Stadium, Tipp Ladies Football encourage all supporters to come out in force to shout on the Tipperary Ladies in their quest for an All-Ireland place.