Ballingarry and Carrick Swan clash for place in South Tipperary SHC final

Carrick Swan shocked Mullinahone in the last round and will hope for a repeat performance against Ballingarry.

 

Ballingarry and Carrick Swan will meet in the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary SHC in Cloneen this Friday evening with a place in the final awaiting the winner.

It's the final group game for both teams with the attactive prize a decider date with Killenaule. Throw in at 6.15pm

Also this Friday Killenaule meet Mullinahone in their final game in Fethard but it's a dead rubber as Killenaule are already into the final and Mullinahone are out of contention.

On Sunday, St Mary's and Carrick Davins meet in the South IHC final in a repeat of last year's decider.

The West also hosts its intermediate final on Sunday with Cashel King Cormacs and Lattin Cullen meeting in Golden.

In senior hurling, neighbours Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kickhams also clash at Golden in the first game of an attactive double bill.

Fixtures

South Tipp

Friday August 25

Clonmel Oil  Senior Hurling League Championship Round 3

Cloneen 18:15 Ballingarry V Carrick Swans Referee: Paul Guinan

Fethard GAA Park 18:15 Killenaule V Mullinahone Referee: Paddy Ivors

Sunday August 27

Martins Fruit & Veg  Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Kilsheelan 14:00 St Mary's Clonmel V Carrick Davins (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Noel Cosgrave

Clonmel Oil  Junior Football B League Round 8

Ned Hall Park 12:00 Moyle Rovers V Cahir Referee: Miceal Mc Cormack

Ardfinnan 12:00 Fethard V Ballyporeen Referee: Kieran Barrett

O Sullivan Insurances Minor Hurling A Chamiponship Knockout Semi Final

Davin Park 17:30 Moyle Rovers V Mullinahone (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Luke Foran

Clonmel Oil Minor Hurling B Knockout Semi Final

Clonmel Sportsfield 17:30 Clerihan V Kilsheelan-Kilcash (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Patrick Fennelly

West Tipp

Sunday August 27

Tipperary Credit Union  Intermediate Hurling Final

Golden 15:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Lattin Cullen Gaels

Tipperary Co-Op  Senior Hurling Championship Round 3

Golden 13:15 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

 

 