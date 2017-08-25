Ballingarry and Carrick Swan clash for place in South Tipperary SHC final
Carrick Swan shocked Mullinahone in the last round and will hope for a repeat performance against Ballingarry.
Ballingarry and Carrick Swan will meet in the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary SHC in Cloneen this Friday evening with a place in the final awaiting the winner.
It's the final group game for both teams with the attactive prize a decider date with Killenaule. Throw in at 6.15pm
Also this Friday Killenaule meet Mullinahone in their final game in Fethard but it's a dead rubber as Killenaule are already into the final and Mullinahone are out of contention.
On Sunday, St Mary's and Carrick Davins meet in the South IHC final in a repeat of last year's decider.
The West also hosts its intermediate final on Sunday with Cashel King Cormacs and Lattin Cullen meeting in Golden.
In senior hurling, neighbours Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kickhams also clash at Golden in the first game of an attactive double bill.
Fixtures
South Tipp
Friday August 25
Clonmel Oil Senior Hurling League Championship Round 3
Cloneen 18:15 Ballingarry V Carrick Swans Referee: Paul Guinan
Fethard GAA Park 18:15 Killenaule V Mullinahone Referee: Paddy Ivors
Sunday August 27
Martins Fruit & Veg Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Kilsheelan 14:00 St Mary's Clonmel V Carrick Davins (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Noel Cosgrave
Clonmel Oil Junior Football B League Round 8
Ned Hall Park 12:00 Moyle Rovers V Cahir Referee: Miceal Mc Cormack
Ardfinnan 12:00 Fethard V Ballyporeen Referee: Kieran Barrett
O Sullivan Insurances Minor Hurling A Chamiponship Knockout Semi Final
Davin Park 17:30 Moyle Rovers V Mullinahone (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Luke Foran
Clonmel Oil Minor Hurling B Knockout Semi Final
Clonmel Sportsfield 17:30 Clerihan V Kilsheelan-Kilcash (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Patrick Fennelly
West Tipp
Sunday August 27
Tipperary Credit Union Intermediate Hurling Final
Golden 15:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Lattin Cullen Gaels
Tipperary Co-Op Senior Hurling Championship Round 3
Golden 13:15 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
