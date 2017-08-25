Ballingarry and Carrick Swan clash for place in South Tipperary SHC final

Ballingarry and Carrick Swan will meet in the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary SHC in Cloneen this Friday evening with a place in the final awaiting the winner.

It's the final group game for both teams with the attactive prize a decider date with Killenaule. Throw in at 6.15pm

Also this Friday Killenaule meet Mullinahone in their final game in Fethard but it's a dead rubber as Killenaule are already into the final and Mullinahone are out of contention.

On Sunday, St Mary's and Carrick Davins meet in the South IHC final in a repeat of last year's decider.

The West also hosts its intermediate final on Sunday with Cashel King Cormacs and Lattin Cullen meeting in Golden.

In senior hurling, neighbours Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kickhams also clash at Golden in the first game of an attactive double bill.

Fixtures

South Tipp

Friday August 25

Clonmel Oil Senior Hurling League Championship Round 3

Cloneen 18:15 Ballingarry V Carrick Swans Referee: Paul Guinan

Fethard GAA Park 18:15 Killenaule V Mullinahone Referee: Paddy Ivors

Sunday August 27

Martins Fruit & Veg Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Kilsheelan 14:00 St Mary's Clonmel V Carrick Davins (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Noel Cosgrave

Clonmel Oil Junior Football B League Round 8

Ned Hall Park 12:00 Moyle Rovers V Cahir Referee: Miceal Mc Cormack

Ardfinnan 12:00 Fethard V Ballyporeen Referee: Kieran Barrett

O Sullivan Insurances Minor Hurling A Chamiponship Knockout Semi Final

Davin Park 17:30 Moyle Rovers V Mullinahone (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Luke Foran

Clonmel Oil Minor Hurling B Knockout Semi Final

Clonmel Sportsfield 17:30 Clerihan V Kilsheelan-Kilcash (E.T. if Necessary) Referee: Patrick Fennelly

West Tipp

Sunday August 27

Tipperary Credit Union Intermediate Hurling Final

Golden 15:00 Cashel King Cormacs V Lattin Cullen Gaels

Tipperary Co-Op Senior Hurling Championship Round 3

Golden 13:15 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams