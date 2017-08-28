Tipperary's Denis Lynch helps Ireland's showjumpers to European gold medals

Tipperary's Denis Lynch was a member of the Irish showjumping team that were crowned European champions in Sweden.

Lynch put in a brilliant performance as Ireland took gold as the new FEI European Show Jumping champions having won the title for the first time since 2001, and for just the second time ever.

They put in a stunning performance at the Longines FEI European Championships at Gothenburg.

Shane Sweetnam, Bertram Allen, Denis Lynch and Cian O’Connor produced an outstanding performance over three demanding days of jumping, to snatch the coveted gold medal from hosts Sweden who had lead going into the final day at the Ullevi arena.

The Irish team started Friday reduced to three riders as Wexford’s Bertram Allen had to withdraw from the final round after a fall on Thursday. This meant there was little room for error for the remaining three Irish combinations as they would not have a discard score.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam got his team off to a perfect start with a clear round aboard Chaqui Z when first to go.

Denis Lynch heaped the pressure on Sweden, Switzerland (who were lying in second) and Belgium who had been tied third with Ireland after Thursday’s second round. Lynch and his stallion All Star crossed the line with a breath-taking clear round and as poles began to fall for the other teams Ireland moved into the gold medal position.

Cian O’Connor, so often Ireland’s anchor rider in Nations Cups competitions, entered the ring as the final Irish rider knowing a clear or one fence down would give his team the gold medal.

Riding the stallion Good Luck, O’Connor showed his experience and remained cool under pressure and the combination produced a flawless clear round making Ireland the 2017 European Show Jumping Champions.

The hosts Sweden claimed the silver medal in front of an ecstatic home crowd, while Switzerland took home the bronze.