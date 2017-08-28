Cashel King Cormacs are crowned West Tipperary intermediate hurling champs

Cashel King Cormacs are Tipperary Credit Union West Intermediate Hurling champions for the second time in three seasons following their 2-23 to 2-13 victory over Lattin/Cullen Gaels on Sunday in Golden.

Both sides had gone into the game having finished bottom of their respective groups in the County championship, thus having to win the West to re-enter the county and avoid a relegation playoff.

The turning point came with ten minutes left as Lattin/Cullen Gaels had got within two points of their opponents.

Cashel King Cormacs keeper Owen Quirke saved from Barry Grogan and Cashel quickly went on the attack and within two minutes had their lead stretched to four points through a Jonathan Walsh free and a point from Dylan Fitzelle.

Sean Dillon and Jonathan Walsh swapped points from frees before further points from Ross Bonnar, Adrian Cummins and Dylan Fitzelle has Cashel’s advantage out to seven with three minutes to play.

Whatever slim chance Lattin/Cullen Gaels had of a comeback evaporated when Johnathan Walsh’s long range free went all the way to the net. Sean Dillon responded with a pointed free but a long range point from Jonathan Walsh sealed victory for Cashel King Cormacs as Fergal Horgan blew full time.

The Cashel King Cormacs team after winning the West Tipp IHC title.

Cashel King Cormacs opened up an early three point advantage with points from Lee Burke, Patrick Fahy and Jonathan Walsh. Mark Russell pointed from a free for the Gaels after five minutes before further points from Dylan Fitzelle and Jonathan Walsh (2 frees) had King Cormacs ahead 0-6 to 0-1.

Mark Russell, who wasn’t his usual self on frees, eventually found his rhythm and pointed two in a row to cut the deficit to three points. Walsh pointed a further free at the other end before the first real goal chance of the game arrived, Lee Burke forcing a great save from Cathal O’Shea for a 65 but Cashel failed to point this.

Sean Dillon took over free duties and pointed for the Gaels. This was followed by a great point from Shane Neville who was double marked emerging from a ruck and pointing.

Further points from Adrian Cummins and Jonathan Walsh (free) saw out the half as Cashel King Cormacs led 0-9 to 0-5 at the interval.

Lattin/Cullen Gaels changed things around at the break and Thomas Hanley moved from midfield to his customary full back slot with Barry Grogan moving in the opposite direction.

Cashel though started the half in more determined fashion and two Jonathan Walsh points from frees were followed by a Ross Bonnar goal after he was set up by Walsh.

Shane Neville responded for the Gaels but two Lee Burke points in a minute had Cashel King Cormacs ten points up with six minutes played.

Lattin/Cullen Gaels though would now enjoy their purple patch as their work rate really upped with players like Eoin O’Connell and Thomas O’Donoghue leading the charge while Barry Grogan was now getting further forward.

Sean Dillon added another point from a free. Dillon then had another free but it went short and through the goalie's hands into the net.

Adrian Cummins, Dylan Fitzelle and Jonathan Walsh all pointed from play with Sean Dillon again pointing from a place ball with Cashel seven points up entering the last quarter.

The Gaels continued to fight back and when Seamus Grogan pulled on the sliotar it found his brother Barry who fired it to the net. Two points from Sean Dillon from play and a placed ball now had the gap at two points and the game in the melting pot.

Had Grogan’s goal effort gone in Lattin/Cullen Gaels who had the momentum at the time could have been in the driving seat but quick points in a row broke that momentum and ultimately swing the game in Cashel’s favour.

John Darmody accepted the trophy from West Board Chairman John O’Shea and wished Lattin/Cullen Gaels the best of luck in the relegation playoff stating the West does not need to lose another team from Intermediate.

Cashel King Cormacs: Owen Quirke, John Darmody, James Cummins, Adam Kennedy, Ciaran Quinn,Simon Delaney, Tony Hewitt, Conn Bonnar, Patrick Fahey (0-1), Jonathan Walsh (1-11,(1-8f)), Dylan Fitzelle (0-4), Lee Burke (0-3), Ross Bonnar (1-1), Adrian Cummins (0-3), Michael Coleman

Subs Used: Robert Anglim, Pat Muldoon, Ross Doyle

Lattin/Cullen Gaels: Cathal O Shea, John Moloney, Barry Grogan (1-0), Lawernce Coskeran, Thomas O’Donoghue, Brendan Hanley, John Hennessy, Thomas Hanly, Eoin O’Connell, Sean Dillon (1-8,(1-6f)), Mark Russell (0-3f), Kevin Franks, Stephen Chapman, Shane Neville (0-2), Ed O’Meara

Subs Used: Seamus Grogan, Billy O’Meara

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)