Cahir Park all-weather facility officially opened by John Delaney, FAI

A large crowd was present for the official opening of the ABP Ireland All Weather Pitch at Cahir Park on Sunday last. A full day of events was organised including the annual street league or Gregg Cup as it is known.

A very large turnout of boys and girls forming 8 teams competed in this competition and Frank Gregg was on hand, with the Gregg family to present medals to all participants and the Gregg Cup to winning captain Daniels Lakis. Then events moved on to the official opening with mementos presented to key individuals that contributed significantly to the project.

Those who received tokens of recognition were Tom Hayes for his input and securing €80,000 of government funding for the project. Cllr. Andy Moloney for energetic help through the planning process and his input during the development itself. Susan Gallagher from Clann Credo for providing finance and Gerard and Colin Teahon from PST Sports that constructed the development. Special thanks were given to ABP Ireland, title sponsors of the project, for the particularly generous donation.

The Development Committee at Cahir Park received their mementos before John Delaney, CEO of The Football Association of Ireland, received his in recognition of the continuous technical and financial support from the FAI. John unveiled the two 100 Club plaques in recognition of all businesses and individuals that contributed €100 or more to the fund. Finally he performed the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon and expressed his delight that such a facility was now in place which is a first for county Tipperary. John also acknowledged the wide community base, not just in soccer but all sports in Cahir and its’ surrounding villages that were making use of the All Weather pitch. John ended his speech by saying that he personally, along with the FAI would ensure that funding for new dugouts on the new facility would be put in place as soon as possible, which of course was followed by a loud round of applause!