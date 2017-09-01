Carrick Swan hurlers need YOU for South Final

The Swan GAA Club has appealed to its supporters to turn out in force to cheer on the Senior hurlers in their South Final match against Killenaule in Fethard this Saturday at 5.30pm.

The Swan team achieved a great victory over Ballingarry last Friday. Final score: Swan 4-18, Ballingarry 3-14. (See Nationalist Sports Section for match report).

The Swan U-12 team's A county hurling final against Holycross or Borrisoleigh also takes place on Saturday. It will be played in Dundrum at 12noon.

Tickets for the Club's 12 Days of Christmas Draw can now be purchased online on http://www.carrick swan. com / 12-days-christmas-draw/

Meanwhile, the Club sends best wishes to Aaron O'Sullivan, who underwent an operation in WRH recently. Aaron picked up a hand injury playing with the U-16s laat week. It was typical of this young man's wonderful personality, that even though he was injured, he was training on Tuesday and attended a game in Clonmel to support his teammates.

The Club's €5000 Juvenile Lotto jackpot prize wasn't won in last week's draw. Number drawn were: 06, 08, 13, 22. Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each. This week's jackpot prize is €5,250.