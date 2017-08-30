Clonmel Commercials into South Tipperary SFC final with win over Ardfinnan

Goals in either half helped Clonmel Commercials to overcome Ardfinnan in the South SFC semi-final under lights at Ballyporeen on Wednesday evening, winning comfortably 2-16 to 0-10.

The game was still alive as a contest at the break when the town side led 1-9 to 0-7 but they pulled well clear in the second half, outscoring the 'Village' 1-7 to 0-3.

Ardfinnan didn't manage to open their second half account until fourteen minutes from the end with a great point from Billy Hewitt. Jason Coffey kicked a brilliant score for their second with their final point coming from a free from Michael Barlow with the last kick of the game.

Commercials had no difficulty scoring and were well on top for most of the game. The sides were tied at 0-1 each after five minutes, Jason Flynn and Colm O'Shaughnessy swapping points, when Jack Kennedy hit an unstoppable shot past Michael Goonan for the opening goal.

Points from Jason Lonergan and Ian Fahey put them further ahead before Oisin Flynn had Ardfinnan's second.

Derek Cronin narrowed the gap again and with Jason Coffey raiding forward at every opportunity it looked as if Ardfinnan could trouble the favourties.

But the town side came back with points from Jack Kennedy and All Star Michael Quinlivan - back after missing the quarter final when sitting exams.

Ardfinnan were offering stout resistance and three in a row from Billy Hewitt (2) and Colm O'Gorman made it 1-6 to 0-6 after 25 minutes.

But Commercials replied with three in a row of their own from Jason Lonergan (2) and Jack Kennedy with a Jason Coffey point from a 45 the last score of the half.

Commercials took control of the game in the third quarter.

Substitute Ryan Lambe opened the scoring and points followed from Jack Kennedy (2) and Jason Lonergan (2) to stretch the lead to 1-14 to 0-7.

Ardfinnan points from Hewitt and Coffey offered some resistance but Commercials soon wrapped up the win.

Jack Kennedy pointed a free before Paraic Louram finished a great move with a cracking goal.

A Kevin Fahey point finished the Commercials' scoring with Barlow hitting the late score for the Maroons.

It was the expected victory for Commercials but Ardfinnan can take great credit from a battling display.