London hurling club Sean Treacys on nostalgic 'Trip to Tipp' this weekend

Next Sunday's All-Ireland SH Final referee and former club member - Fergal Horgan will be the special guest at this Friday evening’s Sean Treacy GAA Club’s 60th Anniversary Reunion function in Tipperary.

The function will be the highlight of the south London-based hurling club who are undertaking a nostalgic ‘Trip to Tipp’ at the Ballykisteen Golf Hotel at the start of All-Ireland final weekend.

Where better and more appropriate a location for the club to assemble for such a very special occasion than in ‘Sean Treacy country’ itself at Ballykisteen right in the heart of the Limerick Junction/Solohead area near Tipperary town. However, earlier hopes of organising a match in Sean Treacy Park this Friday afternoon had to be shelved due to a number of players who were unable to travel.

Club officials and players who are travelling will be staying at the Ballykisteen Golf Hotel where it will also be possible for members to get in a round of golf this Friday afternoon from 3.30pm. The climax of the Club’s Reunion Day will be later that evening at the hotel with a reception presentation buffet in the Ballykisteen Suite. Golf/buffet tickets are available for €35 or just €15 for the buffet only.

Since the club has enjoyed such a very strong affinity with players from this Tipperary-Limerick region over the past six decades, the occasion will also be a rare opportunity for former members, who have since returned to live in Ireland, to meet up with many of the friends they met through the club during their own time in London.

The club is also delighted to welcome All-Ireland Final referee Fergal Horgan who has taken time out at the start of what will be a memorable weekend for the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA clubman.

Fergal spent three years of his early playing career in London when he lined out for Sean Treacy’s hurlers. Roscrea native and Tipperary hurling legend John Carroll will also be a special guest of the club as will representatives of the Arravale Rovers GAA club.

Finally for anyone thinking of emigrating and wishing to get involved in hurling in London this event would be an ideal opportunity to meet and network with some of the club officials and playing members.

Further information on this weekend’s Sean Treacy’s GAA Reunion Day function or golf afternoon on Friday evening can be obtained by contacting: Martin Carroll (Chief Organiser) 0044 7885459080 Email: seantreacyslondon@gmail.com Brian Leonard (Chairman) 0044 7944435811, Michael Walsh (Secretary) 0044 7709119471, Liam Barron (Team Manager) 0044 752883490, Mick Maunsell 087 2492541and Larry Cooney 087 9389946. Also o