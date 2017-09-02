Rovers win u-11 Shield in Cahir

Arravale Rovers U11s secured a win in the D2 Shield final in Cahir last Saturday.

It was a nail-biting final, hard fought by both teams with only a solitary point dividing them as the final whistle blew.

The first half started evenly but despite a goal and a point by Kayla Manix of Arravale Rovers, Brian Borus led at half time by 1:4 to 1:1. The second half proved a tighter affair.

Each team had scoring chances in the second half but neither defense looked like capitulating. A point by Maeve Ryan kept Arravale Rovers insight but victory seemed elusive with 2 points down and only minutes left on the clock.

However, in a master class display by Ciara O’Hora for Arravale Rovers, the midfielder drove a long-range shot which clipped the crossbar and then dipped into the goal, putting the Rovers ahead by a point as the final whistle blew.

Delight for the Arravale Rovers captained by Eva Cremmins, but despair for Brian Borus who lost nothing in defeat and proved that they were worthy opponents.

Honours even might have been a fair result but the team effort of Arravale Rovers in fighting back to come from behind made them worthy winners. Arravale Rovers 2:3 v Brian Borus 1:5