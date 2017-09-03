Tipperary jockey to represent Ireland

Stephen Cummins, son of Seanie and Lizzie Cummins Brookville Avenue Tipperary Town is making his mark in the flat horse racing industry.

19-year-old Stephen currently living in Lambourn England is an apprentice Jockey to Richard Hughes who himself is 3-time champion flat jockey.

Stephen is showing great promise and has racked up several wins since joining Richard Hughes in 2015. Stephen has been selected to participate and represent Ireland in The HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Apprentice World Championship at Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, New Jersey on September 4 2017. This is a very prestige race and it is a great honour for Stephen to be selected to represent his country.

Richard Hughes regards Stephen as a very talented horse man and jockey “he is a good horseman with good horse sense, what amazes me about Stephen he can judge the pace of a race perfectly which is a great skill for a jockey so young”. Stephen will travel to New Jersey Friday and return on Tuesday. We wish him all the best as he flies the flag for Ireland.