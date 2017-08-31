Fethard girl named on Ireland U18 Rugby Squad

A young player from Fethard RFC has been named on the Ireland Girls Seven squad for an international competition, this morning.

Dorothy Wall, who has been on the Munster U18 squad this year, will be one of just 12 players representing Ireland at the compeittion.

The Ireland Girls Sevens squad has been named to take part in the UK School Games which take place in Loughborough University this weekend.

The UK School Games Rugby Sevens tournament will see seven teams take part – Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland with regional and development sides. A pool stage will be played over Friday and Saturday afternoon, before the knockout stages are held on Saturday evening.

Ireland Girls 7s Fixtures

Friday 1st September

Ireland v England North (13:22hrs)

Ireland v England South East (14:21hrs)

Ireland v England Midlands (15:42hrs)

Ireland v England South West (17:03hrs)

Saturday 2nd September

Ireland v Scotland (15:07hrs)

Ireland v Wales (16:28hrs)

You can watch the games live here http://schoolgamesfinals.org/watch-live-rugby-sevens/