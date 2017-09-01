All Ireland Final: Watch - Rock the Deise!

The Waterford v Galway All Ireland final has brought out the best of songwriting skills in both counties! Here's another great tune from Waterford to get you in the mood for Sunday!

Written and performed by Eoin Jackson, 'Rock Da Deise' is celebrating Waterford's 7th time reaching an All-Ireland final, and the potential of a historic win after a 58 year gap!

In Eoin's own words:

"Born out of a love of the game, of the county, and of kickin' dance choons... we put this together for the Déise hurlers... It is great being back in the final. Some buzz. And what a session if we manage to bring the Liam across the Suir!!! It's been a while.

"I am delighted that in 2017 Waterford has been blessed with a multitude of new songs for the hurling... you have anthems by the likes of John Stack and the Craicateers to roar passionately with, then there are the more plaintive ones, like the song from David Flynn, that bring a tear to the eye and fill your heart with pride... We'd like to add to the tapestry with a hi-energy exuberant tune to dance along to with wild abandon! :)

"This is an original song (hailing from the Dunmore / Ballymacaw / Brownstown corner of the county) based around a G'n'R sample. Chloe Jackson is responsible for the production/composition, and Eoin Jackson wrote the lyrics. This is available for free download at Soundcloud