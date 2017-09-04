Cashel rugby start off new campaign with early season silverware

Cashel started off the new season on a winning note with victory in the Cork Charity Shield final over Sunday's Well at Midleton. A week earlier they had beaten the home in Midleton in the semi final, 21-15, with James Ryan, Alan McMahon and Niall Fitzgerald, all converted by Ryan O'Donnell.

Cashel were slight favourites in the final but they got a real fright from a good Sundays Well side. Cashel dominated possession in the first thirteen minutes and while they owned the ball they could not break down a very stubborn defence.

Darragh Lyons nudged Cashel ahead on thirteen minutes with a penalty. The lead was short lived as the Well responded within two minutes with a converted try. From then to the half hour it was keenly contested with both sides playing running rugby as the rainfall continued to increase in intensity.

On thirty minutes Cashel took a quick lineout which did not work out as planned, Sundays Well intercepted and brought play to the Cashel line where they created an overlap and scored in the corner to go 12-3 ahead. This seemed to rouse the Cashel team and they began to go through the phases in a more organised way. On the stroke of half time they brought play deep inside the Well twenty two and when the ball was swept to the left wing in a lightening move, Brian Fitzpatrick stretched to his full length to score a fine try which left the half time score 12-8.

Whatever coach Denis Leamy said at half time certainly worked as a much more businesslike Cashel appeared for the second half. Three minutes in Richard Kingston made an excellent break from half way to the Well line. The Well conceded a penalty and Darragh Lyons converted.

The Cashel team pictured with the cup after beating Sunday's Well in the Cork Charity Shield final.

Three minutes later Lyons in possession on half way put through a little kick which Kingston ran on to, he beat his man and scored an excellent try which Lyons converted to put Cashel 18-12 ahead. This was an excellent response from a team that was on the ropes in the first half.

The Well narrowed the gap to three points with an excellent penalty kick from half way on fifty six minutes. Cashel then began to take control of the game and the forward power and experience of the older players, particularly Michael Crosse, saw them through.

Darragh Lyons converted two penalties on the 60th and 66th minutes to bring the final score to 24-15. Both teams deserve credit for serving up an entertaining game in very wet conditions.

For Cashel it is a first piece of silverware of the season. Captain Brian Silke accepted the trophy on behalf of the team.

On Saturday next at 2.30pm they play UCC in the first round of the Munster Senior Cup. Thereafter the All Ireland League commences with eighteen games and a long run to next April.

Cashel (1 to 26 )- J Kendrick, N Fitzgerald, M Kelly, B Crosse, K Melbourne, M Crosse, E Leamy, J Ryan, J Pickering, D Lyons, B Fitzpatrick, B Silke, A McMahon, R Kingston, E Connolly, P Ryan, K Gleeson, C O'Donnell, P Leamy, C Cashman, R O'Donnell, M Hickey, M Casey, R Moran, P Bilbao, T Allen.