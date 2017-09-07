Cahir 'Couchies' run their first-ever 5km

The Cahir Meet and Train Group held their end of summer couch to 5 km run on Saturday last and all involved in the couch programme.

Thanks to the Cahir Mens Shed, Cahir Gardai, Red Cross and the committee members that helped out on the day.

It was great to see some visiting clubs such as Dundrum Fit for Life and Mooreabbey Milers turning up to support our ‘Couchies’ in their maiden run.

The programme continues on Tuesday night with preparation for the ladies Mini Marathon so we need to get the miles in to the legs.

There were some great results from the ‘Couchies’ and it's not about the time but it's all about the completion of the course. Well done all and keep it up now.

Thanks to all the coaches who helped in the eight weeks of the programme too, it’s a job well done.