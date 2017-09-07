Fethard ladies football teams in two county finals this weekend!

Fethard Ladies Football Club will have a busy day on Saturday, September 9, with two county titles up for grabs. First up is the Junior A County Final re-play against Thurles Sarsfields, which takes place in Bansha at 1pm.

This game will be followed by the U12 County A Final against Sliabh na mBan (based in Ballyneale), which takes place in Cahir GAA field at 6pm.

Hopefully, both our two teams will get a big Fethard crowd at both games to cheer the girls on in their relative County Finals.