Carrick on Suir cyclist named on Irish team for World Championships

Carrick on Suir professional cyclist Michael O’Loughlin has been named on a strong Irish team for the World Road Championships.

The competition will take place in Bergen, Norway, from September 17 to 24.

O’Loughlin will take part in the U23 Time Trial. He is the current Irish National U23 road race and TT champion.

He was most recently in action in France at the Tour de l’Avenir, where he almost claimed a stage victory.