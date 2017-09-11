Clonoulty-Rossmore crowned West Tipperary senior hurling champions with win over Eire Og

Clonoulty/Rossmore are joint top of the Tipperary Co-Op Super West Senior Hurling Championship Roll of Honour following victory over Eire Og Annacarty Donohill in the final on Sunday in Golden, 1-14 to 1-9

Clonoulty/Rossmore join Cashel King Cormacs on eighteen titles and join the latter on the top for the first time since Cashel drew level with Clonoulty on four titles in 1939.

In 1991 Cashel King Cormacs won their fifteenth title going clear at the top and have been on top on their own since until Timmy Hammersley lifted the O’Dwyer Cup on Sunday.

Eire Og opened the scoring after seven minutes when he pointed from a place ball. Conor Hammersley got Clonoulty/Rossmore off the mark with the game’s opening point from play after ten minutes.

Seanie Ryan and John O’Neill swapped points from frees before Eire Og gradually took over on the scoreboard.

Seanie Ryan (free) and Donal O’Dwyer pointed the latter being set up by Ryan to see Eire Og two points up.

Conor Hammersley and Conor O’Brien swapped points before two John O’Neill points (play and free) had the sides level for the third time.

Indeed O’Neill’s point could have been a goal but Mooney saved the initial shot but O’Neill reacted quickest to bat the ball over the bar.

Brian Fox levelled the game for the fourth time when he pointed. Eire Og’s first and only real goal chance of the first half arrived just before the interval but Paul Downey kicked the sliotar over the bar.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill led at the break 0-7 to 0-6.

The Clonoulty-Rossmore team that won the West SHC final on Sunday.

Dillon Quirke levelled on the resumption and the game continued to be neck and neck.

Seanie Ryan pointed another free but Conor Hammersley who was coming more into the game levelled the game again.

Donal O’Dwyer again had Eire Og in front by the minimum when he added his second after six minutes before John O’Neill cancelled this out with a pointed free four minutes later.

The wind though continued to cause problems for teams shooting. Conor Hammersley pointed Clonoulty/R into the lead but Eire would miss two opportunities to draw level.

Clonoulty/Rossmore then introduced Timmy Hammersley and he immediately extended Clonoulty/Rossmore’s advantage when he pointed. Clonoulty/Rossmore looked now as if they had the advantage entering the last quarter with Conor Hammersley coming more and more into the game as he got a real grip on proceedings.

But Eire Og struck for the game’s opening goal, Donal O’Dwyer stealing a march on the Clonoulty/Rossmore defence firing into the roof of the net.

Timmy Hammersley levelled proceedings with his second point. Brian Fox could have had a second goal but he was hooked just at the crucial time.

Clonoulty/Rossmore had chances to take the lead but hit a series of wides before Sean Maher eventually found the target.

The game looked to have draw written all over it until the game’s second goal arrived.

Timmy Hammersley lobbed the sliotar into Conor Hammersley who had drifted forward who in turn squared the sliotar across the goal, eventually picked up John O’Neill who fired to the net.

Eire Og were now under pressure and struggled to create chances. Conor Hammersley finished the scoring with his fifth point and with Darragh Mooney’s puck out John McCormack blew the final whistle to jubilant celebrations from the Clonoulty/Rossmore players, mentors and supporters.

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Declan O’Dwyer, James Ryan (Con), James Heffernan, Ronan Heffernan, Enda Heffernan, John O’Keeffe, Padraig Heffernan, Sean O’Connor (0-2), Connor Hammersley (0-5), Dillon Quirke (0-1), John Devane, Tom Butler, Sean Maher, John O’Neill (1-4,(0-3f)), Fiachra O’Keeffe. Subs Used: Michael Ryan (W), Paudie White, Joey O’Keeffe, Timmy Hammersley (0-2), Liam Devane

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Darragh Mooney, Diarmuid Ryan, Eoin Bradshaw, Dan Hogan, Stephen O’Brien, Paidi O’Dwyer, Tom Fox, Conor O’Brien, Pat Aherne, Paul Downey (0-1), Kev Fox, Ronan O’Brien (0-1), Seanie Ryan (0-4), Donal O’Dwyer (1-2), Brian Fox (0-1)

Subs Used: Michael O’Brien

Referee: John McCormack (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)