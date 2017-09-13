100th goal for David Slattery as St. Michael's win in Champions League

Munster Champions League Round 1

THURLES TOWN 0 – 2 ST. MICHAEL’S

This novel meeting between the top two teams in Tipperary at the end of last season was a tight, tense and at times terse battle, which never really reached any great heights, before the Saints eventually came out victorious. The highlight perhaps David Slattery scoring his 100th competitive goal for St. Michael’s.

But it could have been different had Town’s top scorer last season taken what was a gilt edged opportunity after only two minutes. Barry Ryan, who would have been well known to the travelling supporters following his many years playing for Clonmel Town almost put his side in front after making good space inside the Saints area, but keeper Adrian Walsh got down quickly to save not just the initial shot but also the follow up and keep the sides level.

David Slattery and Jimmy Carr then had half chances for the visitors but neither were able to finish before Aidan Keenan smashed a free kick against the crossbar minutes before the break, which was the last real chance the home side had to open the scoring.

Pa Quinn came in for Alan O’Dwyer at half time and this brought physicality to the Saints attack and a well measured cross from Colin Bargary saw Quinn unlucky to see his downward header crash off the post early in the second period.

The game was still level heading for the final quarter of an hour when Richie Ryan came in for Shane Ryan and made an immediate impact with a powerful run and cross from the right which was turned into his own goal by James Hogan to give the visitors what was by then a deserved lead.

The home side were finding it difficult to make chances all through the half and David Slattery wrapped up a stop start game for Saints when he brilliantly finished a Colin Bargary delivery to the net with his century of goals for the Tipperary Town Saints to make it 2-0 with four minutes remaining.

The home side rallied in stoppage time and briefly threatened the Saints goal but Saints went forward to the next round.