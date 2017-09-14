Tipperary girls join Irish women's soccer team for training

Three girls from Tipperary were given the opportunity of a lifetime this week when they were selected from over 4,000 budding footballers from the Aviva ‘Soccer Sisters’ initiative, to take part in a special training session alongside the Republic of Ireland women’s senior team.

The Aviva Soccer Sisters programme has been running since 2010 and is aimed at engaging young girls in physical exercise and attracting them to the game of football. Over 30,000 girls have taken part in the programme since it first kicked off.

9 year old Lauren Corcoran of Killenaule Moyglass Ladies, 11 year old Katie O’Connor of Cahir Park AFC, and 12 year old Louise McGrath of Ballymackey Football Club travelled to the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin for the special session which was rolled out as part of the 2017 Aviva Soccer Sisters Golden Camp.

The Camp saw the girls – aged between seven and 12 – sit in on a full Irish team training session, before getting to take the field with the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Sue Ronan, Head of Women’s Football with the FAI, said: “The Aviva Soccer Sisters programme has been vital for the development of girls’ football in Ireland.

“It is an ideal opportunity for young girls from Tipperary and around the country to experience football in a fun, safe environment with their peer group and friends. For many young girls it’s their first step on the football ladder.

“Lots of these girls have stayed in the game, some going on to great heights like playing for their country at underage level, while others continue to enjoy the game at club-level, making life-long friends along the way.”