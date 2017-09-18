Win! Tickets to see Tipperary ladies in the All Ireland Final

Tipperary play Tyrone in the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final in Croke Park on Sunday.

The game is the second in a wonderful triple bill of senior, intermediate and junior finals.

Tipperary are unbeaten this year in league and championship and hope to end the season with an All Ireland title, their first since 2008.

Match day includes another showdown between Dublin and Mayo in the Senior final, to be played after the Tipp match.

