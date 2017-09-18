Brilliant fightback sees Moyle Rovers claim Tipperary u-14 'A' hurling title

Moyle Rovers came from five down with four minutes to go in the County u-14 'A' hurling final at Boherlahan to take the game to extra time. and then they held their nerve to end what has been a very successful year for this group, beating Durlas Og 3-10 to 2-12.

Key players for Moyle Rovers had very dominant spells across the sixty four minutes that were played. Eleven minutes passed before the first score as both defences put on a master class of tight marking and excellent tackling.

Plenty of clichés about his one, momentum shifting between the teams and goals win games. Durlas Óg had five points without reply. Liam McCormack who had Ciaran Condon follow him everywhere earned a free which Darragh Stakelum pointed. Liam earned and pointed the next score before his and the game's first from play thanks to Robbie Stapleton’s assist.

A great move from back to front as Jack O’Mara and Darragh Stakelum combined to set up Killian Rafter for a point. At fifteen minutes Liam McCormack pointed a free to take a five point lead. This would be their last score of the half. Moyle Rovers had a first chance go wide moments later and they would have to wait for their first score.

Captain Peter McGarry would get it and a fine goal it was from a tight angle. Momentum shifted as Moyle missed chances but did get another excellent point from Daire Luttrell, half time 0-5 tp 1-1 t the break.

Moyle Rovers came out all guns blazing and rocked Durlas Óg hitting 1-2 inside the opening three minutes. From a group Daire Luttrell emerged to fire home from a tight angle with Peter McGarry and Rory Collins getting the points. Peter would add another point to take a five point lead after being five down.

The Moyle Rovers team that won the County u-14 'A' hurling title.

Durlas Óg made changes and after a Robbie Stapleton shot was saved by Shane Ryan, Daniel Rossiter popped up to fire home a goal that reignited Durlas Óg’s challenge. Coincidently they would go five ahead again, Robbie Stapleton and Liam McCormack hit points before Liam out in centre forward hit an arrowed effort that deceived the goal keeper to raise a green flag. Liam hit two more points for what looked an unassailable lead.

Moyle Rovers didn’t panic and the very impressive Rory Collins pointed on twenty-one minutes. Time was almost up when a low shot headed toward goal, the keeper saved but as the ball popped up Daire Luttrell was there to flick home a goal. The fight back was well and truly on and when a free was awarded up stepped Peter McGarry to draw the game, 2-9 to 3-6.

Extra time was tense with the teams level at the break. Rory Collins and Peter McGarry had points either side of two Liam McCormack frees. Darragh Minogue hit a point to give Durlas Óg the lead. This Moyle Rovers team had suffered defeat in the County U14 football final after extra time. This surely spurred them on as they hit the front with a point each from Peter McGarry and Rory Collins. Durlas Óg had a chance at the death to equalise only to see a difficult free go wide.

This was a huge win for the south boys but Durlas Óg will be back in two years time and with players like Jack O’Mara, Darragh Stakelum, Liam McCormack, Robbie Stapleton they will be tough to beat. On the day Moyle Rovers will have be very happy with Rory Collins, Daire Luttrell, Oran Ryan, Ciaran Condon, Riain O'Halloran and of course captain Peter McGarry who collected the John Flanagan trophy from Chairman Tom Dawson.

Moyle Rovers: Shane Ryan, Gerard McGrath, Oran Ryan, Ciaran Condon, Michael Buckley, Riain O Halloran, Rian McCormack, James O Reilly, Rory Collins (0-4), Daniel Hayes, Dean English, Tom O Dea, Daire Luttrell (2-1), Peter McGarry (1-5), Killian Butler. Sub: Louis Power for Tom O’Dea 47mins. Conor Walsh, , Cathal Cullinan, Paddy Whyte, James Cronin, Joseph Golden, Harry Lane, Joseph Commins, Paddy O Keeffe

Durlas Óg: Aidan Butler, Jack O'Mara, Ciaran Woodlock, Tristan Twomey, Odhrain Donaghy, Emmet Fogarty, Urban Nolan, Killian Rafter(.01) Darragh Stakelum(0-1), Tommy Maher, Philip Hayes, Daniel Ruddy, Cathay McElgunn, Liam McCormack(1-8), Robbie Stapleton(0-1). Subs: Darragh Minogue(0-1) for Tommy Maher 32mins, Daniel Rossiter(1-0) for Killian Rafter 39mins, Peter Aleshinloye for Robbie Stapleton. Conor Ruddy, Peter, Niall Dunne.