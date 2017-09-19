Arravale Rovers crowned County Tipperary u-14 'B' hurling champions

Arravale Rovers' blistering pace saw them crowned 2017 County under 14 'B' hurlinig champions after defeating a strong JK Brackens, 2-8 to 0-10, at Boherlahan.

Arravale put their stamp on the game right from the off as Caleb Molloy Hickey raced away only just hitting wide. JK Brackens had no answer to his pace but they did take the lead when Tommy Martin was fouledand Joseph Bourke pointed.

Two minutes later Caleb had the net bulging, Michael Lowry passed to Caleb who ran on to shoot, his shot was saved Caleb hit home the loose ball followed by a point from play. It wasn’t all one way as Jack Nevin launched an attack only to be fouled and Tadgh Quinlan pointed the difficult free.

Tommy Martin, crucial to his team’s attacks, got his only score with a point. It was end to end as Kenneth Bowes displayed great skill to point from a tight angle before a Patrick O’Donnell free. Arravale would have Shane Maher and the two Ryans Jack and Peter to thank for keeping a clean sheet. Two such attacks resulted in frees which the accurate Joesph Bourke pointed, half time 1-3 to 0-5.

Arravale extended their first half lead to create a gap that couldn’t be bridged. A Shane Maher catch from the skies inspired his team after a Tadgh Quinlan free from distance somehow travelled all the way through and it almost ended in a goal that would have changed both teams approach.

Straight up the other end John Paul Lohan pointed after good Michael Lowry play. From that puck out Eoghan Lonergan gave a brilliant hand pass to Caleb Molloy Hickey who raced through to hammer home a goal of real class.

The Arravale Rovers team pictured with the cup after beating JK Brackens in the County u-14 'B' hurling final.

Brackens couldn’t find a route to goal. Brian Quinn was fouled and Joseph Bourke pointed. Patrick O’Donnell was very accurate with frees and pointed two in a row to give Arravale a six point lead.

Brackens poured forward andTadgh Quinlan landed two points to give them hope. Attempts to reduce the deficit left gaps that were exposed as Patrick O’Donnell pointed another free. Arravale dropped deep with four minutes to go and Brackens captain Luke Ormond pointed from play. Evan O’Connor in Rovers goal wasn’t under enough pressure from a Brackens view point. Joseph Bourke's point from play with time almost up would be their last score. To great cheers Patrick O’Donnell pointed a very late free to crown Arravale Rovers county champions.

This has been a successful year for JK Brackensand they will look back and wonder. On the day Edward Ryan, Tadgh Quinlan, Luke Ormond and Joseph Bourke played well. Arravale Rovers have plenty of pace and energy in their team and Shane Maher, Eoghan Lonergan, Caleb Molloy Hickey and Patrick O’Donnell led the way.

Arravale Rovers: Evan O'Connor, Peter Ryan, Shane Maher, Jack Ryan, Jack O'Halloran Hayes, Raymond Kelly, Evan Hawkins, Eoghan Lonergan (0-1), Luke Kinane, Caleb Molloy Hickey(2-1), Michéal Lowry, John Paul Lohan(0-1), Gavin O'Meara, Patrick O'Donnell(0-5) , Kenneth Bowes, Eoin Doocey, Aidan Roche, Will Hogan, Ben Ryan, Caolan Halligan. Mentors: Billy Ryan, Richard Lohan, Owen Hogan, Eddie Moroney

JK Brackens: Darragh Cunningham, Kevin Allen, Edward Ryan, Ned Walsh, James Ryan, Tadgh Quinlan(.03), Fionn Kavanagh, Luke Ormond (Capt, 0-1), Jack Nevin, Killian Fennell, Stephen Cahill, Bryan Quinn, Brian Quinn, Tommy Martin(0-1), Joseph Bourke(0-5), Tom Bourke, Michael Delaney, Eoin Leahy, Aidan Prout, Denis Noonan, Michael Cahill, Paddy Crampton, Bryan Bourke, Sean Collier, Tom Duggan, Ned Delaney, Gearoid O Sullivan.