Five Tipperary players nominated for Hurling All Star awards

Five Tipperary players are included in the PwC All Star Hurling nominations.

They are captain Padraic Maher as well as Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath, John McGrath and Seamus Callanan.

Not surprisingly, Galway's success in winning the National League, Leinster and All-Ireland titles sees them dominate the list, with 14 nominations.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford have received 11 nominations. The remainder of the breakdown is Cork 8, Wexford 4, Kilkenny 2 and Clare 1.

The hurling and football awards will be presented at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3rd, an event that will be screened live on RTE television.

It has also been agreed this year to honour all of those nominated with a specially-commissioned certificate of achievement.

The selections were voted on by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael, Aogán Ó Fearghail.

The nominees are

GOALKEEPERS

Colm Callanan (Galway), Anthony Nash (Cork), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford).

DEFENDERS

Mark Coleman (Cork), Daithí Burke (Galway), Gearóid McInerney (Galway), Padraic Maher (Tipperary), Padraig Mannion (Galway), Noel Connors (Waterford), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Aidan Harte (Galway), Adrian Tuohy (Galway), Darragh Fives (Waterford), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford), Colm Spillane (Cork), John Hanbury (Galway), Damien Cahalane (Cork), Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), Conor Gleeson (Waterford), Philip Mahony (Waterford), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford).

MIDFIELDERS

David Burke (Galway), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Johnny Coen (Galway), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Lee Chin (Wexford).

FORWARDS

Kevin Moran (Waterford), Joe Canning (Galway), Conor Cooney (Galway), Joseph Cooney (Galway), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Pauric Mahony (Waterford), John McGrath (Tipperary), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Alan Cadogan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway) Conor Lehane (Cork), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Austin Gleeson (Waterford), Seamus Callanan (Tipperary), Shane O’Donnell (Clare), Conor McDonald (Wexford), Cathal Mannion (Galway).

Hurler of the Year Nominees -

Joe Canning (Galway)

Kevin Moran (Waterford)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Young Hurler of the Year Nominees -

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Conor Gleeson (Waterford)

Conor Whelan (Galway).