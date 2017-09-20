Tipperary rugby players star for Munster and Ireland

Fethard Rugby Football Club has enjoyed a great week for the club with two of our members representing both Ireland and Munster.

Dorothy Wall played for Ireland in the U18 Girls 7s European Championship in France at the weekend. Dorothy is one of five girls from Fethard RFC in the squad for next week’s U18 Inter pro squad.

Patrick Scully represented Munster U18s against Ulster at the weekend in the inter provincial games. Munster proved to be too strong for Ulster winning 32 – 7 and setting up a showdown against Leinster in Donnybrook next Saturday.

Training continues in Fethard on Friday nights at 6.45pm. New members are always welcome.