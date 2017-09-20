Disgraceful scenes mar football clash between Arravale Rovers and Eire Og Annacarty

Disgraceful scenes marred the County Senior Football Championship clash at Ballyporeen this evening when a brawl developed that involved players, team official and spectators.

The preliminary quarter final between Arravale Rovers and Eire Og Annacarty was won by the Tipp town side, 1-8 to 0-5, but the only talking point at the end centred on the situation that developed with about ten minutes to go.

It followed what was perceived by some to be a dangerous tackle on the road side of the pitch. Immediately other players became involved as did mentors on the sideline.

Fists flew as the situation developed and worsened when some spectators on the other side of the railing leaned across to become involved.

There was little referee Sean Lonergan could do expect wait until tempers cooled which eventually they did.

He then sent off Eire Og's Eoin Bradshaw and Arravale's Brian Jones but in truth he could have taken much more severe measures as many others involved escaped censure.

There was a surreal atmosphere when the game ended as both teams gathered in groups and remained on the pitch for sometime. Indeed many spectators also remained as it appeared that tensions were still evident.

Of the game itself, Arravale Rovers stepped up a gear in the second half to prove too strong for an Eire Og side that played in a county senior hurling quarter final last weekend and face a semi-final this weekend.

The sides were level at 0-3 at the break, Eire Og taking a two point lead through Willie O'Neill and Padraic O'Dwyer and Rovers hitting back with three to take the lead, from Kieran Lowry, Mikey O'Dwyer and a Brian Lowry free. Dinny Crosse from a free tied up the scores before the break.

Arravale looked a much livelier side in the second half and led 0-5 to 0-4 six minutes in, points from James Hogan and Shane Leahy to an Eire Og reply from O'Dwyer, when James Hogan struck for a brilliant goal after a flowing move.

A Brian Lowry free extended the lead and although sub Darragh Mooney pointed for Eire Og, Arravale wrapped up the win with scores from Shane Leahy and another Lowry free.

They now meet Clonmel Commercials in the county quarter final next week.