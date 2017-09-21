One change on Tipperary ladies football team for All Ireland final

The Tipperary team to play Tyrone in the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship Final on Sunday, September 24th at 1.45pm in Croke Park has been named.

Manager Shane Ronayne has made one change to the starting fifteen from the team that played Meath in the Semi Final, with Aishling Moloney returning in place of Caoimhe Condon.

The team is

1. Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry

2. Siobhan Condon, Aherlow

3. Maria Curley, Templemore

4. Emma Buckley, Cahir

5. Bríd Condon, Aherlow

6. Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan

7. Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan

8. Aisling McCarthy, Cahir

9. Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus

10. Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers

11. Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus

12. Aishling Moloney, Cahir

13. Roisin Howard, Cahir

14. Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers

15. Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan

Subs -

16. Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus

17. Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus

18. Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow

19. Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris

20. Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir

21. Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers

22. Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus

23. Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials

24. Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite

25. Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers

26. Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers

27. Evrena Everard, Moyle Rovers

28. Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields

29. Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore

30. Aoibhe O'Shea, Mullinahone