One change on Tipperary ladies football team for All Ireland final
Aisling Moloney (centre) who has returned to the team, with Cahir team mates Rachel O'Donnell, Roisin Howard, Aisling McCarthy and Emma Buckley.
The Tipperary team to play Tyrone in the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate Championship Final on Sunday, September 24th at 1.45pm in Croke Park has been named.
Manager Shane Ronayne has made one change to the starting fifteen from the team that played Meath in the Semi Final, with Aishling Moloney returning in place of Caoimhe Condon.
The team is
1. Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
2. Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
3. Maria Curley, Templemore
4. Emma Buckley, Cahir
5. Bríd Condon, Aherlow
6. Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan
7. Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
8. Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
9. Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
10. Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers
11. Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus
12. Aishling Moloney, Cahir
13. Roisin Howard, Cahir
14. Gillian O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
15. Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
Subs -
16. Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
17. Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus
18. Anna Rose Kennedy, Aherlow
19. Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
20. Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
21. Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers
22. Laura Morrissey, Brian Borus
23. Anna Carey, Clonmel Commercials
24. Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
25. Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
26. Aine Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers
27. Evrena Everard, Moyle Rovers
28. Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields
29. Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore
30. Aoibhe O'Shea, Mullinahone
